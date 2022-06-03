From left: Cape May City Councilmember Shaine Meier, Equality Cape May Founder Ann McCabe, Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock, West Cape May Mayor Carol Sabo, West Cape May Deputy Mayor Peter Burke, and Lower Township Mayor
CAPE MAY - Hundreds of community members gathered Wednesday evening at Boat Drinks, located at the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Terminal, for a Pride Month Kickoff Party organized by Equality Cape May in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community. The group enjoyed a performance by Mr. Gay World USA, Tony Ardolino, as well as live music, a silent auction, and refreshments.
“It is so important for us to be seen, to get to know each other, and to be supported by each other and by our surrounding community,” stated Ann McCabe, the founder of Equality Cape May. “The kickoff event is just the beginning of what will be a fabulous Pride month!”
Amidst a spirited and celebratory atmosphere, important advocacy work took place. At Equality Cape May’s request, three local towns have officially declared June as Pride Month in their municipality, and elected officials attended the event to make proclamations. Mayors Zachary Mullock (Cape May), Frank Sippel (Lower Township), and Carol Sabo (West Cape May) each spoke about the importance of creating inclusive and welcoming communities for all.
Equality Cape May’s mission is to support and strengthen the Cape May County LGBTQ+ community by promoting welcoming/affirming attitudes, LGBTQ+ visibility and equality through civic engagement, advocacy and social connection. The group invites the public to attend a Pride March in Cape May on the evening of June 23rd, with further details forthcoming.