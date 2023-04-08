Zoo - River Otter 2023.png

‘Ariel,’ a female North American River Otter that arrived last month from the Kansas City Zoo, was sent as a companion for the county zoo's male ‘Mork.'

COURT HOUSE - Spring is in the air and exciting things are blooming at the Cape May County Zoo. The Zoo staff is excited to report two new additions to our family. Dr. Alex Ernst, Associate Veterinarian, is pleased to introduce ‘Ariel’, a female North American River Otter who arrived last month from the Kansas City Zoo.

Zoo - Lemur and baby 2023.jpeg

A baby lemur stays close to its mom, 'Falana.' 

