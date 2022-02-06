CAPE MAY - City Council Feb. 1 discussed the fact that the promised paving of Lafayette Street was once again being postponed by Cape May County. Scheduled county work on Pittsburgh Avenue is being given priority. Both arteries are county roads.
Council members noted the paving of Lafayette Street is important, not only because the street is a gateway to the resort, but also because of a serious safety issue at the Cape May City Elementary School that is on the street. Part of the project includes the creation of “bump-ins” at the school to allow for safer drop-off and pickup of students.
Mayor Zack Mullock said the city has been “lucky so far” that a serious accident has not occurred where there is no protection from students or parents opening doors into the lane of moving traffic.
Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan argued that the county has been lax in its communications on the project given that earlier statements by the county had estimated a spring 2022 completion.
“Now, we are finding out that the completion date is pushed off to 2025,” she said.
The council agreed that it would express serious reservations about the change in schedule through a resolution, along with letters concerning the safety issues from the school board and the police department.
Council member Michael Yeager speculated that the county may be trying to switch Pittsburgh Avenue paving ahead of Lafayette due to scheduled gas company work on Pittsburgh and the possibility of time-sensitive availability of state funds for the project.
As for the paving of Pittsburgh Avenue, the council approved a resolution of support for the latest county plan that includes a narrowing of the drive lanes, the establishment of buffer areas along the bike path, and the creation of bump-outs to facilitate safe crossing of the artery at its busiest intersections.
Solicitor Christopher Gillen-Schwartz, responding to a question from Sheehan, said the approval of the Pittsburgh design would not hamper the city’s ability to push for a speedier schedule for addressing Lafayette Street.
During public comment, resident Dennis Crowley urged the council to have a representative of the county come to the next council meeting.
“It has gone on long enough,” Crowley said. “It is time to have a human being come and tell us why we are not important.”
