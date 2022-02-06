Cape May Logo - Use This One

CAPE MAY - City Council approved a resolution Feb. 1, awarding a contract for on-call professional engineering services to Consulting and Municipal Engineers Associates. The contract has a $25,000 ceiling on expense. 

According to Mayor Zack Mullock, the move was made “to bring another set of eyes” to persistent problems with the Water Utility’s well no. 8. Mullock said the well has “gone down” four times since 2017.  

“That is unacceptable,” he added. 

The on-call services are not limited to well no. 8 and can involve the water treatment plant, supply wells, the water distribution system, and the sewage collection system. 

Cape May supplies fresh water from its desalination plant to the city itself, the communities of West Cape May and Cape May Point, and the Coast Guard Base. 

