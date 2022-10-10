1st Training 92322.jpg

From left: Coach Cesar Santiago, Advocate Chelysmaly Cruz, Advocate Steve Selby, Advocate Nikki Nichols, Coach Chrisy Casiello, Coach Ed Leszczynski, Coach Tommy Bisset, Coach and Advocate Joshua Mercado, Coach Eugene Leao

 Provided

WILDWOOD – On Sept. 23 the first New Jersey adaptation of Coaching Boys Into Men (CBIM) was held by Cape Assist at the No Limits Boxing Academy. Cape Assist is one of two agencies in the state to be awarded funding to run the program, which helps prepare people in mentorship positions to teach emotional maturity, respect, integrity, and nonviolence to young men. 

