Windy. Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tonight
Windy. Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 10:00 P.M., members of the Wildwood Police Department Detective and Uniform Patrol Divisions, conducted an investigation in regards to suspicious activity at a single-family residence, located in the 600 West Block of Montgomery Avenue, Wildwood. During the developing investigation, it was determined that the residence is a seasonal property, and the homeowner had previously registered the property with this agency for scheduled off-season property checks.
During the active investigation, the property owner was contacted in connection to the status of occupancy to the property. The owner of the property, advised on-scene police officers that there was no current permission for any individual / individuals to be inside the property.
Subsequent to securing a perimeter of the exterior of the building, a planned entry was conducted. This was followed by an interior tactical clearance of the interior of the building. As a result of the interior search, an individual identified as Miguel Castillo-Hernandez, 33-year-old, unemployed construction laborer was located inside and taken into custody.
As a result of the totality of the circumstances surrounding the aforementioned actions specific to the residential burglary, the following criminal charge was issued against Castillo-Hernandez.
Miguel Castillo-Hernandez was charged with burglary (a crime of the third degree), and was subsequently incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with the Attorney General Guidelines Criminal Justice Bail Reform Policies and Directives. The arrest was made based on a finding of probable cause and the defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Wildwood Police Department currently provides a Property Check Program, which year-round and seasonal property owners can participate. This service is monitored randomly, throughout the service period and is a proactive tool utilized by this agency to combat this type of criminal activity.