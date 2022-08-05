ERMA – The co-founder of Asbury Park Brewery claimed the Cape May Brewing Co. and Wawa stole his idea for the new Shore Tea, NJ.comreported.
The Cape May County Brewing Co. said there’s nothing to it.
Jeff Plate said he’s been working on his own hard tea since 2020. He registered the trademark for “Shore Tea” through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He’d prepared the drink for launch, with branding, packaging and even a website domain, according to NJ.com.
After leaving Asbury Park Brewery earlier this year, he approached Cape May Brewing Co. with his idea. They told Plate that they weren’t interested.
Cape May Brewing Co. told NJ.com that their new Shore Tea has been in production for six months.
The collaborative spiked peach-flavored tea has been popular. Lines at the brewery stretched around the building at the July 23 launch and it’s reportedly been flying off the shelves at liquor stores.
Plate sent Cape May Brewing Co. a cease-and-desist letter July 22 and is reviewing further legal options. He is a licensed attorney in New Jersey.
Plate still wants to launch his version but says that if Cape May Brewing Co.’s product cuts into the market for his brand, then they need to make it right to him, according to NJ.com.
