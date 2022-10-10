Boots at the Beach

The Steel Creek Band performs at the 2016 Boots at the Beach festival in North Wildwood.

 File Photo

NORTH WILDWOOD - "Boots at the Beach," a long-running free music festival in North Wildwood, is "cancelled indefinitely" due to a variety of factors, event organizers announced Oct. 7.

