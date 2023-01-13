RIO GRANDE – Shortly after 2 p.m. Jan. 13, there was a loud sound, like a semi-truck pulling an empty trailer over railroad tracks, that accompanied noticeable tremors.
A question posted on the Herald's Facebook page, asking if people in the area felt the tremor(s), received over 120 responses in the first nine minutes.
“I thought a large truck or vehicle hit something very hard…” wrote a reader from just outside Cape May.
“Entire office shook for a good 10 seconds straight here in Marmora, N.J.,” another wrote.
Replies were coming in from all over Cape May County, and as far away as Millville, Mays Landing, Williamstown, and Pittsgrove.
One reader reminded us that it is Friday the 13th.
A call to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) yielded no immediate response, but one person there said it takes time for something like this to show up, adding that the chances are it was something atmospheric, rather than seismic.
A seismologist on duty with the National Earthquake Information Center, in Golden, Colorado, said they were not seeing any seismic activity in the area, and echoed the remarks from the USGS, saying the accompanying sound suggested it was not an earthquake, but something more atmospheric, such as a sonic boom.
A sonic boom results when an object, such as a jet airplane, travels through the air faster than the speed of sound. In 1973, the Federal Aviation Administration banned supersonic travel over the U.S. due to sonic booms.
However, the seismologist said there is a supersonic testing zone off New Jersey and Delaware coasts, as well as a rocket launch pad in Maryland.
Calls to the U.S. Coast Guard and Cape May County Emergency Management Communications Center were not immediately returned.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.