WILDWOOD – New Jersey State Police (NJSP) acknowledged that they recovered the body of a man from the water, Wednesday morning, July 5, who was involved in a “vessel incident” July 4 in Post Creek, Wildwood, but would release no other information.
Reports on social media indicated that an individual had entered the water from a boat, but it was not known if the person fell or jumped.
Wildwood Commissioner Steve Mikulski, who oversees public safety, said the City of Wildwood Fire Department worked all night, first as a department, and then with the NJSP, which, according to social media posts, was seen arriving in the Wildwoods with its dive team.
Wildwood fire officials said they had been working with the State Police and were putting together a press release under the guidance of the NJSP.
Deputy Chief Dan Dunn said they were waiting for the NJSP to contact the deceased man’s next of kin before releasing any other information. More details will be given after the notification takes place.
