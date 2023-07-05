POLICE LIGHTS DAYTIME
WILDWOOD – New Jersey State Police (NJSP) acknowledged that they recovered the body of a man from the water, Wednesday morning, July 5, who was involved in a “vessel incident” July 4 in Post Creek, Wildwood, but would release no other information.

