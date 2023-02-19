BOBBY RYDELL FILE PHOTO

Bobby Rydell performing his hit song “Wildwood Days” at the Wildwoods Convention Center in October 2016. 

 George Capua/File Photo

WILDWOOD - The estate and family of famed teen idol Bobby Rydell has announced the creation of the Bobby Rydell Foundation to memorialize the late singer. In the 60’s, Rydell ruled the music scene with hits including “Wild One”, “Forget Him”, and “Sway” that kept him popular in the industry decades later. Rydell happily performed until his death in 2022. 

