Bobby Rydell, Legendary 'Wildwood Days' Singer, Dies at 79
- Herald Staff
-
- Updated
- Comments
Bobby Rydell, the legendary South Philly singer, died April 5. He was 79.
The son of a machine shop foreman, Rydell was born Robert Louis Ridarelli. He died in Abington, Pennsylvania from complications of pneumonia, according to the New York Times.
The teen idol was known for his connection to Wildwood, where he spent summers growing up, and his many performances there. His song "Wildwood Days" has become an unofficial theme song for the city. Rydell sings that in the seaside town, "every day is a holiday and every night is a Saturday night."
"Truly Wildwoods favorite son," Mayor Peter Byron told the Herald. "Had the pleasure of meeting him a number of times. A great entertainer and more importantly a real gentleman. He never forgot his roots and really loved Wildwood. He’ll be missed."
Rydell's death was unexpected, according to reports, but he had health problems dating back to a double transplant to replace his liver and kidney in 2012.
Rydell's struggles with alcohol were were well documented, including in his 2016 autobiography, "Bobby Rydell: Teen Idol on the Rocks". Many of his performances since 2012 raised awareness and money for organ donation.
Rydell rose to prominence when television host Dick Clark championed him on his "American Bandstand" program, which was taped in Philadelphia. He went on to have 19 singles in the Billboard Top 40 and 34 in the Hot 100.
The New York Times described Rydell's recording prime as "the era roughly between 1959, when Elvis Presley was in the Army and Buddy Holly died in a plane crash, and 1964, when Beatlemania hit America."
In addition to Rydell's success as a singer and performer, he made appearances on the silver screen, with his biggest hit coming as the supporting role of Hugo Peabody in the film adaptation of hit Broadway musical "Bye Bye Birdie."
At Roberts Avenue and the beach, in Wildwood, a mural of the singer was painted and Rydell was honored at a ceremony in front of it by then-Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr.
"A really great guy that was a tremendous singer. Going to miss him. Have a lot of good memories with him," Troiano told the Herald after learning of Rydell's passing. "Going to miss his trips to Wildwood."
Well after his days topping charts were behind him, Rydell had staying power and enjoyed success on the oldies circuit. He had been scheduled to perform at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City in June.
Rydell is survived by his wife Linda Hoffman; two children from his first marriage to Camille Quattrone (who died in 2013), Robert Ridarelli and Jennifer Dulin; and five grandchildren.
