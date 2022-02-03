COURT HOUSE - As the Covid pandemic continues, a crisis of other sorts is facing down the nation’s healthcare system - blood supply shortages.
In the worst blood crisis in over a decade, the American Red Cross is urging Americans to donate blood, if they are able. Blood and platelet donations provide critical support to patients in need of lifesaving carefor which some are now forced to wait, as doctors make the decisions about who will receive available blood transfusions and who must wait until more becomes available.
“(Blood shortages) are definitely happening.This is a national blood crisis that not only the Red Cross is dealing with,” stated Sherri Ferreira, regional communications program manager for New Jersey Red Cross.
The Red Cross has experienced a 10% decline in blood donations since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. January markedNational Blood Donor Month across the U.S. and with itcomes the expected boost to supplies hospitals and medical facilities desperately need. However, with Covid cases surging due to the omicron variant, staff shortages, and blood drive cancellations due to the recent winter storm that battered the Northeast, the issues continue to mount for the organization and hospitals alike, as they scramble to increase donor turnout.
“It’s definitely a challenge between the pandemic, staffing shortages and the recent winter weather.It has really put us in a bind,” Ferreira said.
On average,the Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply. In recent weeks, however, some hospitals have received only one-quarter of their requested blood supplies, placing a strain on healthcare providers, as they are forced to make the difficult decision as to who will receive the potentially lifesaving transfusions. Both Cape Regional Medical Center (CRMC), in Court House, and Shore Medical Center (SMC), in Somers Point, have felt the impact of this national crisis.
“Typically, we have a comfortable buffer of reserve (blood) supply in house;however, currently, that supply is as low as it has been and has reached a critical level,” stated Dr. Craig Jurasinski, chief pathologist at Cape Regional Medical Center. “Everyone has to operate at a lower level than what we would consider critical. Right now, the situation is day to day.”
The winter months regularly put a damper on the Red Cross’s supply line, as the cold weather, along with cold and flu season, annually lower turnout. Coupled with this year’s unprecedented challenges, the situation has reached a dire point of concern.
“There are blood shortages that happen every year around the wintertime and holidays, but this particular crisis is severe and one of the worst seen in 10 years,” said Dr. James Pond, medical director of Shore Medical Center,as well aschief pathologist.
“The blood supply the Red Cross relies on comes from donations. Many of the places that normally host blood drives, such as businesses, schools and colleges, are not hosting their drives, and that has cut down on the amount of blood the Red Cross can collect,” Pond added.
All blood types are needed, with Types O-positive and O-negative in greatest demand. Blood platelets are also in high demand to help reverse the growing need for transfusions. Even if immediate appointments are not available, donors are asked to schedule an appointment in the coming weeks to ensure the blood supply chain remains strong and does not experience another dip.
Donated blood, stored at 42.8 degrees Fahrenheit, can last up to 42 days, while blood platelets can only be stored up to five days. Blood cannot be manufactured or preserved long-term, and it is this added difficulty that makes donations critical to maintaining fluidity in the healthcare system.
CRMC and SMC have both had to place strict guidelines on their blood transfusion policies, limiting their supplies to only patients in the most critical need of blood, occasionally being forced into a situation where a patient not at critical need must wait a day or more for the blood they require.
“Each night, we receive only a small allotment of blood, so if we have someone come in with a trauma situation, there is no cavalry coming, which puts us in a difficult situation,” said Pond. “We’re trying to do the best we can to make what we have last as long as possible.”
To increase donor turnout, the Red Cross partnered with the NFL in January to offer anyone who donates the chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California, entries into a $500 gift card sweepstakes and the potential to win a home theater package. It remains to be seen if the Red Cross will continue similar offerings in February to ensure supply levels are met.
In addition to donors, the Red Cross has requested volunteers for blood drives across the nation; positions of greeters, registration staff and blood transportation specialists are among the positions available. Each position provides a crucial link between donor and recipient, and all who are able are needed.
Potential donors are asked to visit the Red Cross’ website or Blood Donor app on their smartphones and schedule an appointment at their soonest available convenience. Each donation can save up to four lives, and with the healthcare system in a current state of unprecedented flux, they are more vital now than ever.
“This is severe.We typically like to have a five-day supply of blood ready on the shelves and we currently have only a day to two days’ worth supplied,” Ferreirasaid.
While Jurasinski and Pond could not provide specifics on the exact needs of the county or the local hospitals, they did state the need for blood across the state is dire and reaching crisis levels. It will take the combined efforts of hospitals, doctors, and donors to reverse this crisis and set the Red Cross’ blood supplies back into comfortable territory.