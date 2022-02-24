editor's pick
Bird Flu Closes Part of Zoo
- From Cape May County Zoo
-
- Updated
- Comments
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
COURT HOUSE - Due to the emergence of a newly discovered Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild waterfowl along the East Coast, the Cape May County Zoo’s ‘World of Birds” Aviary will be closed to the public temporarily, effective immediately, as a precautionary measure to protect the Zoo’s bird population. No cases of HPAI are reported at the Zoo at this time.
“HPAI is a highly transmissible influenza virus that can affect many different species of birds. It is normally shed in the feces of migratory waterfowl, so infection is possible anywhere that waterfowl are common. Because Cape May County is considered such an important migratory route for waterfowl, and the Zoo holds many threatened and endangered birds, we are taking some steps to mitigate the risk of infection”, reported Dr. Alexander Ernst, Associate Veterinarian at the Zoo.
Steps include closing the aviary to guests. Zoo employees are also implementing new biosecurity measures including quarantining high-risk species and using personal PPE designed to reduce contamination to the bird habitats.
“Any Cape May County resident who has birds as pets or backyard poultry flocks are encouraged to stay informed about this new epidemic and consider implementing strategies designed to reduce risk to their own personal birds”, Ernst advised.
HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern. There have been no cases of avian influenza in humans detected in the US.
“The Cape May County Zoo remains open to the public with the exception of the ‘World of Birds’ exhibit and we welcome visitors to enjoy our Parks and Zoo every day. When the World of Birds reopens, we will let the public know. Our Veterinarians and Zoo staff will remain vigilant during this time to ensure the safety and well-being of our birds,” said Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the County Parks and Zoo.
The Cape May County Zoo is FREE and open daily from 10 am until 3:30 pm. The County Parks are open daily from 7 am until dusk. For more information about our Parks and Zoo go to www.cmczoo.com
Locations
Recommended for you
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Help Sought to ID Alleged Cape May Shoplifters
- DEP Forcing Sportsman’s Club Out
- Upcoming Paving for Avalon, Stone Harbor Boulevards, Court House-South Dennis Road
- 2 Detectives File Discrimination Suit Against CMCo Prosecutor
- 9 CMCo Police Officers Received Major Discipline in ’21
- 28 Years Since Lower Officer's Murder in Shootout With Suspect
- Plungeless President's Day Still Draws Crowds to Sea Isle
- Cape May Resident Calls for Changes to City Code
- Legislators Implore Unemployment Offices to Open or Cut Leaders' Pay
- 'Black and White’ Author Responds to Lower Letter
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - Wildwood. Your property values will increase if you get a grip on spending and lower your taxes. It is simple economics.
- Ocean View - To the Woodbine spouter asking if they are allowing cannabis sales. Yes they are. They didn't build that facility for nothing on Woodbine-Ocean View Rd.
- VILLAS - To all you Judeo-Christian patriots: Do you really think God wants those poor refugees from South America to drown in the Rio Grande and burn their limbs on our steel wall? Do you think God may...
- Lower Township - I have been to the last 6 county commissioner's meeting and commissioner Pierson has been missing from these meetings. Maybe it’s time to look at the by laws of the board to see if there are any...
- Avalon - To the Avalon Spouter who would take more parking over a hotel. If you owned a business in Avalon or have conversed with its business owners, you would learn that the business community needs the...