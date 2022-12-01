BL England

The now-demolished B.L. England.

 From Wikicommons

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Beesleys Point neighbors are complaining about the noise levels, including Saturday operations, related to the dismantling and demolition of the old B. L. England Generating Station, the Upper Township Committee learned at its Nov. 28 meeting.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments