Beach Patrol chair

Beach patrols across the county are working hard to keep beaches safe despite staffing difficulties.

 George Wirt via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON — Beach patrols around Cape May County are working hard to make sure beachgoers are protected while they deal with staffing shortages.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments