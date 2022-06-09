BCMF 2022 Artists.jpg

WILDWOOD – Barefoot Country Music Festival has announced their lineup for 2022. The festival is slated to be held on the Wildwood beach June 16 to June 19.

The lineup includes some big names in country. The four day festival will feature Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell as headliners.

The festival will also feature regional stars as well as up and coming artists in the genre. Performers will be featured across five stages, according to festival organizers.

Organizers have said that songwriters, comedians and local emerging talent will be featured as well, according to a report in The Press of Atlantic City.

2022 will be the second year of the Barefoot Country Music Festival; although the inaugural year was slated for 2020, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

