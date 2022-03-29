WILDWOOD - Organizers of the Northeast's largest outdoor country music fest unveiled the lineup of the highly anticipated Barefoot Country Music Fest (BCMF) set to take place June 16-19.
BCMF will feature more than 40 of Country’s hottest artists across five unique stages on the shores of Wildwood. Major headliners appearing on the Miller Lite Main Stage include ‘Country Music Association winner’ – Eric Church, ACM ‘Artist of the Decade’ – Jason Aldean, ‘Grammy nominee duo’ – Florida Georgia Line, and ‘Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum rising superstar’ – Cole Swindell.
In addition to Church, Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Swindell, the Miller Lite Main Stage will be home to artists Dustin Lynch, Walker Hayes, Chris Janson, Bret Michaels, Matt Stell, LOCASH, Jameson Rodgers, Callista Clark, Priscilla Block, Frank Ray, Brittney Spencer, Rita Wilson, Cooper Alan, BOWMAN, Ellis Melillo, Neon Union and Jukebox Rehab.
The Jim Beam Stage will host King Calaway, Lily Rose, Ernest, Davisson Brothers Band, Lauren Davidson, Chase Matthew, Drew Green, Gillian Smith, The Stickers, Diamonds & Whiskey and more.
“We have an unbelievable lineup for our fans. The response has been amazing,” said Bob Durkin of Barefoot Country Music Fest, “We’re excited and looking forward to a great time in Wildwood on the beach this June.”
More stages and artists to be released featuring songwriters, comedians, up-and-coming artists, surprise and delight pop-up shows, local emerging talent and the winner from the national ReverbNation BCMF Battle of the Bands.
BCMF is expected to be the Northeast’s largest outdoor country music festival, occupying 27 acres of the Wildwoods beaches.
