Boilers Imploded at B.L. England

People record the demolition of the boilers at the former B.L. England Generating Station, in Beesley’s Point, in Upper Township, April 21.

 Christopher South

BEESLEY’S POINT – The smokestack of the former B.L. England Generating Station will likely not come down until October, Chad Parks, from the Beesley’s Point Development Group (BPDG), said June 5.

