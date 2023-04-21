Before and After B.L. England Implosion

Shown are before and after images of the former B.L. England Generating Station boilers and smokestack. Controlled Demolitions Inc. (CDI) completed the second phase of the demolition, which began Sept. 29, 2022, with the implosion of the cooling tower April 21. CDI recommended holding off on demolishing the smokestack in order to better accommodate the salvage of scrap metal.

 Photos by Christopher South

BEESLEY’S POINT – The three big, blue boilers at the site of the former B.L. England Generating Station came down in a manner of seconds at precisely 9:30 a.m. April 21 in what took on a carnival-like atmosphere.

People record the demolition of the boilers at the former B.L. England Generating Station, in Beesley’s Point, in Upper Township, April 21. The final phase of the demolition is expected to occur in six to eight weeks.

 
In a photo provided by Controlled Demolitions Inc., the fireball from the implosion of the boiler buildings at the former B.L. England Generating Station can be clearly seen as the explosives detonate.
The former boiler unit at the B.L. England Generating Station sits in a metal heap after the controlled implosion, which is exactly the effect the contractor was going for. The metal will be collected and scrapped by the developer.

