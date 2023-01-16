NASW at Dusk.JPG

Naval Air Station Wildwood at dusk.

 Provided

ERMA - Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will be reopened January 16, 2023, after temporarily closing for a much-needed roof replacement project on the north side of Hangar #1. The project started on November 14, 2022 and took nearly two months to complete. The building is listed on the National and State of New Jersey Registers of Historic Places and most of the roof components date to its original construction in 1942. 

Demolition of existing roof.jpg

Demolition of existing roof.
Installation of new roofing materials.jpg

Installation of new roofing materials.

