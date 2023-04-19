World of Birds Aviary

The Cape May County Zoo announced in an April 19 press release that it will permanently close its bird exhibit May 1. 

COURT HOUSE - With the anticipated construction moving forward at the Cape May County Zoo, officials have set the date to close the aviary permanently on May 1, 2023. Built in 1998, the aviary's tropical habitat has taken its toll on the building and necessary maintenance and upgrades have become unsustainable. The building will be decommissioned, and new habitats will be built that will include new design and technology to make them safer for the animals and zoo staff. 

