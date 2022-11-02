AVALON - Linda and Jen Schwartz said goodbye to customers of Avalon’s Tortilla Flats almost one year ago in a Facebook post. A family-run business since 1983 closed with the retirement of its owners. Now, the building that hosted a strip of stores of which it was a part has been demolished. The strip also included Nemo’s Pizzeria, Shades sunglasses store, the Spot, a surf boutique, and Avalon Nails, which were all open in the summer of 2022.
editor's pick
Avalon Strip Gets the Wrecking Ball
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Vince Conti
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Villas Woman Arrested for Drugs, Weapon
- Wildwood Mayor Dropped by Lawyer, Applying for Public Defender
- County Detective Accused of Misconduct Seeks Dismissal of Case
- Indictments Filed Oct. 25
- Therapist Continues Credit Card Misuse After Arrest
- Townsends Inlet Bridge: Open, Closed, Who Knows?
- Cape May County School Board Candidate Interviews
- Burlington Store Coming to Rio Grande
- ‘My Family is Forever Broken’
- Dennis to Alert County of ‘Large Gatherings’
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Delco/sea isle - Avalon lifeguard complaining about not getting overtime I got you beat. Sea isle makes us pay into a pension that 90% of us will never collect. It’s a joke. Why not let us elect to pay into it or...
- Cape May Court House - Middle township senior fall ball, There are a select few players who regularly criticize their fellow players. Teamates are supposed to support their teamates not tear them down. The coaches and...
- Cape May Courthouse - To the Spouter from Lower who said: “…when you arrive in court the prosecutor says you must choose from 3 biased lawyer’s, selected by the people who are attempting to prosecute you..”. There is a...
- Cape May - re: German sub-mariners in World War 2... Back then there were a lot of Swedes and Germans in Wildwood who worked in the fishing industry. Back then my grandfather, Swedish, was a fisherman out of...
- Dennis - Obama is back! Democrats either forgot or didn’t know that in 2010 when Obamacare was voted in , they took 700 billion dollars away from Medicare to fund it.