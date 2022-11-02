Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 3.29.25 PM.png

This classic Avalon strip is on it's way out.

 Shay Roddy

AVALON - Linda and Jen Schwartz said goodbye to customers of Avalon’s Tortilla Flats almost one year ago in a Facebook post. A family-run business since 1983 closed with the retirement of its owners. Now, the building that hosted a strip of stores of which it was a part has been demolished. The strip also included Nemo’s Pizzeria, Shades sunglasses store, the Spot, a surf boutique, and Avalon Nails, which were all open in the summer of 2022.

