Avalon Police Chief Jeff Christopher dives to hit a ball during Police and Pickleball Oct. 28  

AVALON - Members of the Avalon Police Department dove, jumped and scrambled to hit perforated plastic balls on a breezy October day as the Avalon pickleball community joined them for a Police and Pickleball event. 

Police and Pickleball was the first event of its kind in Cape May County. Avalon’s Police Chief Jeff Christopher, right, can be seen during an intense match of pickleball. 
An Avalon pickleball player as seen through the net during Police and Pickleball.
Michael Hughes, an Avalon local, came out to play pickleball as part of the Police and Pickleball event.

