Gray,Electric,Meters,Standing,In,A,Row.,3d,Illustration.
cigdem/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic City Electric will start the broad installation of new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers beginning in September and continuing through 2024. These upgrades are a key element of Atlantic City Electric’s Smart Energy Network, the company’s efforts to create smarter and more resilient energy infrastructure while providing new tools for an enhanced customer experience. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments