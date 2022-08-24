MAYS LANDING – Atlantic City Electric will start the broad installation of new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers beginning in September and continuing through 2024. These upgrades are a key element of Atlantic City Electric’s Smart Energy Network, the company’s efforts to create smarter and more resilient energy infrastructure while providing new tools for an enhanced customer experience.
editor's pick
Atlantic City Electric Upgrading Customers to New Smart Meters
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildwood Police Arrest Man for Peering Into Homes
- Bison Calf Born at Cape May County Zoo
- Indictments Filed Aug. 16
- Crest Police Arrest Young Man for Threatening Family
- Zero-Interest, No-Fee Loans to Expand NJ Student Opportunities
- Vehicle Fire Closes Rt. 47
- Free Peaches Available for Wildwood Beachgoers Aug. 22
- Lower Looks to Draw the Line on New England Road
- W. Wildwood Searches for Plow Ahead of Winter
- Van Drew Announces Legislation to Direct New IRS Funding
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - Why do we need porta potties right at the beach entrance to the 13th Street Beach? This is not the Welcome Sign we need for our beautiful beach and they smell. Put them back on the beach in a less...
- Lower Township - The current population of China is approx. one billion four hundred and twenty six million, and the current population of he United States is approx. 335 million. If China were to invade Taiwan,...
- North Cape May - You have to love Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when it comes to priorities. With Biden and Harris, vacations take top billing over everything. As of this spout, Biden is on vacation (AGAIN) in Delaware...
- Cape May County - Being told who to vote for, just doesn’t seem right to me anymore. I want to vote for someone who I feel is good, not on some “party line”. What’s that even mean?
- Avalon - I think in order to make quizzo more fair at Bobby Dee's, the start time needs to be pushed back so that all the old people are in bed. I'm tired of feeling confident in answers only to...