Volunteer 3.jpg

Emily Basca is a volunteer “Unit Ambassador,” which means she works directly with patients in their hospital rooms. She is pictured here with the “comfort cart” that brings hot tea, coffee, books, candy, and other comforts to patients.  

COURT HOUSE – Amid the intensity of hospital work, volunteers from across Cape May County hold down the fort at Cape Regional Medical Center. For some, volunteering has been life-changing.  

Dog Volunteers.jpg

Volunteers Kiki Miller and Karen Wadding with their volunteer dogs.These furry friends make a big difference in patient morale at Cape Regional Medical Center 
Volunteer 2.jpg

Clare Givens volunteers at the hospital’s gift shop that raises money for the Cape Regional Auxiliary. The Auxiliary raises money for important projects at the hospital, like the new Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center. 

