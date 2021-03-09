WILMINGTON, Del. - The Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced March 9 that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders March 19 to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves.
According to a release, this is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions across the country from March through June 2021 to hear from veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for veterans in a way that reinforces the VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.
“The veteran voice is critical to informing how and where we deliver care,” stated Vince Kane, Wilmington VAMC director. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of veterans today and for generations to come.”
These listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high-quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure. The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, in January 2022.
The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the president and Congress for review and approval in 2023. To register for Wilmington VAMC’s listening session, visit www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.
Look for VISN 4: VA Healthcare (Delaware, Pennsylvania) and then Wilmington VAMC. Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to approximately 33,000 veterans through its main medical center and five community-based outpatient clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.