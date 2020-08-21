Virus Image
SEA ISLE CITY - Several students at Kingsway Regional High School, in Gloucester County, tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a beach party, in Sea Isle City, Aug. 13, NJ.com reported.

Parents in the Kingsway district were notified of the outbreak in a letter by Superintendent James Lavender. He informed parents that the district is working with the county health department to investigate the outbreak.

The health department, per the report, is working to determine the extent of the exposure.

