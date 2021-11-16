Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance.
Nov. 8-14:
Covid
Numbers
In Cape May County, the Covid metrics remained where they were last week. The Nov. 12 report from the county showed 96 new cases for the week, or a 13.7 daily average. Active cases dropped slightly to 160.
These numbers continue to be better than any since July. The county lost another three individuals to the battle with the virus, bringing the total county fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 242.
Vaccination Progress
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) county level view, Cape May County has 76% of its 12 years and older population fully vaccinated. State data shows that 14,168 individuals received the booster shot, representing over 50% of those 65 and older. Pediatric vaccinations are also now available in the county for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
Our Experience is Not Typical
The pandemic is not over. Our numbers in Cape May County show the delta-fueled surge in cases is ebbing, but that is not the case in many parts of the country and in Europe. Areas in the upper Midwest are witnessing a new increase in cases, with rising hospitalizations and deaths.
CDC data shows New Jersey with a seven-day average of 112 new cases per 100,000 of population. Minnesota is reporting 472 per 100,000. Michigan is seeing 372, more than three times New Jersey’s rate.
Mandates and Long Covid
A bill by some Republican members of the state Legislature, including First District Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st), would allow previous infection with the virus to satisfy vaccination mandates. That bill still requires action in Trenton.
Meanwhile, a significant number of those who were infected with the virus, perhaps as many as one third, are still experiencing health complications weeks and months later. Local health providers are reporting several patients being treated for what has become known as long Covid.
Climate Change and Wind Farms
An expert panel in Cape May described the science behind climate change and warned that “we are going to get wet sooner than we think.”
Meanwhile, a new report detailed the speed with which sea levels are rising. Gov. Phil Murphy expanded state efforts to combat and adapt to climate change, including a program of vouchers to help offset the cost of purchasing zero-emission, medium-duty vehicles.
A big part of the state’s move away from fossil fuels is the growth of renewable energy sources like the wind farms that are planned along New Jersey’s coast. In Ocean City, residents gathered to hear from officials of the company building the wind farms, as well as state and local officials.
While some members of the audience expressed support for the project, others came to voice their opposition. One message that some in attendance voiced was the same as that coming from the panel in Cape May - we may be running out of time to combat climate change.
Veterans Honored
Throughout the county this week, people took time to show their thanks for those who served in the nation’s military and to hear stories of that service. Cape May County held its official recognition of Veterans Day at the Naval Air Station Wildwood. The U.S. entered World War II 80 years ago. Veterans Day was an opportunity to hear from those still alive to tell the story of that war and their role in it.
Infrastructure Bill
The trillion-dollar Infrastructure and Jobs Act was expected to be signed into law Nov. 15, and now the hard part starts - the matching of funding to projects across the country.
New Jersey’s senators say that the state stands to receive $12.3 billion for infrastructure and transit improvements, including roads, bridges, dams and investment in expanded transit services. Money in the bill will reanimate the Gateway Project, including the tunnel under the Hudson River.
State counties and municipalities will also be able to compete for federal grants aimed at water and sewer system improvements, expansion of broadband internet access, resiliency projects and the buildout of an infrastructure to support electric vehicles.
Property Values
Several county municipalities are nearing assessed value to real value ratios that could lead to a new round of municipal revaluations. Stone Harbor already received a letter from the state suggesting the borough prepare for a revaluation just four years after the borough completed one.
Frenzied competition for homes, pandemic-induced low interest rates and decreasing inventory of properties for sale in 2020 and early 2021 have driven up prices and raised the valuation of surrounding properties. One report is that home equity across the nation is at a record high of $23.6 trillion.
Happenings
In Cape May, the Planning Board unanimously rejected the application from owners of the Jetty Motel, who sought height and parking variances for a new, four-story resort planned for the location.
Sea Isle City officials have not yet given up on the proposed construction of a new community center. Talks will continue.
The state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced new rental assistance efforts for those facing possible eviction.
Cape May County Board of County Commissioners introduced a $24 million bridge repair and replacement bond that will have a public hearing and vote on adoption Nov. 23.
The state announced an Excluded New Jerseyans Fund that will provide one-time direct cash payments of up to $2,000 per household for those who suffered Covid economic hardship, but were not eligible for the federal stimulus or the federal pandemic unemployment booster. Individuals who would be eligible include undocumented aliens and those reentering society from the prison system.
As expected, Republican candidates swept local county elections. What may not have been expected was a strong showing in the state where the GOP picked up one seat in the state Senate, while also defeating the incumbent Senate president. Not all Assembly races are settled, but Republican candidates added at least four and possibly more seats to their caucus.
Spout Off of the Week
Lower Township - The NJ Governor's Education Award should go to both the Teachers and the Parents that had to stay home and keep their children on task virtually. I personally do not wish to deal with that ever again.
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.