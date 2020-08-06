MAYS LANDING - Atlantic City Electric has restored more than 90% of the more than 200,000 customers who were left without power due to the damaging effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.
According to a release, the company is adding more than 200 additional field and support personnel Aug. 6 to join the continued effort to restore service for the approximately 20,000 customers affected by Tropical Storm Isaias who remain without power, as of 8 a.m.
Based on the damage crews are continuing to face, and the amount of work that remains to be completed, Atlantic City Electric believes service for most customers will be restored by end of day, and all customers, including those in the most heavily damaged areas, will have their service restored by the evening of Aug. 8.
“Our crews continue to make great progress, working in challenging conditions, to restore service for our customers and we will not stop until all customers have their service restored,” stated Gary Stockbridge, region president of Atlantic City Electric. “We know that an extended outage is frustrating for our customers, and is even more challenging during this difficult time. We appreciate the patience and understanding our customers are expressing as our crews work to get them back online after this devastating storm.”
As part of the restoration effort, Atlantic City Electric secured additional resources to help restore service for customers, bringing the total contingent to more than 1,500. This is one of the largest contingents of resources ever amassed by Atlantic City Electric to help restore service for customers following a storm. In addition to company field and support personnel and support from Exelon sister utilities BGE, ComEd and Pepco, Atlantic City Electric has local contractors, and resources from several other companies from as far away as Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Canada helping to restore service for customers.
The extensive damage associated with the outage’s crews are working makes restoring service to remaining customers especially complex. Damaged trees must be removed from power lines before repairs can be completed, extending the duration of some power restorations. While outages continue to decrease, much of the work on the system continues to be extremely labor-intensive and time-consuming.
As crews continue to perform their work, estimated times of restoration may change. Customers can visit atlanticcityelectric.com, use the company’s mobile app, or contact the company, at 1 (800) 833-7476, for the latest estimate of when service will be restored to their home or business. It is important for customers to understand that these estimates can, and do, change.
Estimated times of restoration are based on current conditions and damage. When crews arrive on site and assess damage for a particular outage, the crew will provide an anticipated restoration time for customers in that area. The company may continue to update the estimated times of restoration as crews perform their work and understand the extent of the needed repairs. Restoration times for specific outages may change frequently.
As restoration work continues, Atlantic City Electric urges customers to take precautions for their safety; stay away from downed power lines and report them to Atlantic City Electric immediately. Check on neighbors, friends, the elderly and others who may be without service. Exercise caution when using generators to power a home and never use a generator, grill or other similar devices indoors or in an attached garage.
Readers are encouraged to visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric’s online newsroom. For more information about Atlantic City Electric, visit atlanticcityelectric.com. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/atlanticcityelectric and on Twitter at twitter.com/acelecconnect. Atlantic City Electric’s mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp.