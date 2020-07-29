Windrift Shelves Food, Beverage Service After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

AVALON - The Windrift, an Avalon hotel, has suspended its food and beverage service after an employee reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The hotel announced on Facebook July 18 that it has implemented deep cleaning in the food and beverage department and will initiate contact tracing to determine if other employees are affected. The hotel anticipates resuming the service in the coming days, once an internal investigation concludes and the situation is deemed safe.
“The Windrift remains committed to protecting the health and safety of our guests," the hotel's Facebook post read. "Since we reopened in May, we have implemented rigorous protocols that include temperature checks at the start of each employee shift, the use of safe and sanitary employee practices, in accordance with state and federal directives, and strict rules to prevent employees with known exposures from reporting to work. We are voluntarily taking the aggressive measure of suspending operations to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”