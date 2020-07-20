Protesters Walk Wildwoods Boardwalk Demanding End to Racial Injustice

WILDWOOD - Despite a high heat index July 19, protesters marched the Wildwoods Boardwalk demanding an end to racial injustice.
According to published reports, the event was organized before a police use of force incident occurred, in Wildwood, July 12. That incident remains under investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, as of July 13.
Protesters gathered at 26th Street, in North Wildwood, and walked to the Wildwoods sign, at the end of Rio Grande Avenue, near the Wildwoods Convention Center. Once at the sign, protesters heard from several speakers, including the event's organizers.
