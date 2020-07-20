Protesters Walk Wildwoods Boardwalk Demanding End to Racial Injustice

Protesters walked the Wildwoods Boardwalk July 19, demanding an end to racism and racial injustice. The demonstration happened after a police use of force incident, in Wildwood, although it wasn't a direct result of the incident.

 Submitted by John Harkins

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - Despite a high heat index July 19, protesters marched the Wildwoods Boardwalk demanding an end to racial injustice.

According to published reports, the event was organized before a police use of force incident occurred, in Wildwood, July 12. That incident remains under investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, as of July 13.

Protesters gathered at 26th Street, in North Wildwood, and walked to the Wildwoods sign, at the end of Rio Grande Avenue, near the Wildwoods Convention Center. Once at the sign, protesters heard from several speakers, including the event's organizers.

Read full story here.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments