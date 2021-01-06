COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners recognized four community activists in the area of behavioral health at its meeting on Dec. 12, 2020.
“We are fortunate to have such a wealth of people in this county who are willing to put in so much effort to assist those with substance use disorder or a mental health diagnosis in the area of prevention, treatment, and recovery. These folks, both professionally and personally, have provided countless hours to our community to make Cape May County a safer and healthier place to live”, stated County Commissioner Jeffrey L. Pierson.
According to a release, those honored were:
Michelle Previti
Previti was recognized as the County Municipal Alliance Volunteer of the Year. She has been working with the municipal alliance for almost 20 years. Her involvement grew out of a desire to promote healthy lifestyles in the community. She is the current chairperson of the Upper Township/Ocean City Municipal Alliance. Her talents are her dedicated leadership and cooperative efforts to involve schools, government, agencies, and families to bring prevention programs and activities into the community.
She initiated an annual community-wide celebration of Red Ribbon Week and spent many hours with the volunteer team to host events that prominently feature a substance-free message, such as Family Skate Nights, Stay on the Right Course Mini Golf Outings, an Amazing Race for high school students, and Hooked on Fishing outings.
She lives in Upper Township with her husband, where they raised three daughters. She has a law degree and teaches at Stockton University.
The Greg DiAntonio Memorial Foundation
The Greg DiAntonio Memorial Foundation was recognized for its work in the substance use disorder area. The foundation was started, in 2013, by Pat and Kreni DiAntonio, in the name of their son, Greg, who lost his battle with addiction, in 2012.
The foundation’s primary focus is education and substance use disorder awareness and assistance. Through their annual Reggae Fest fundraiser in September and private contributions, the DiAntonio Foundation has provided resources, education, and recovery options to families and those struggling with addiction. The foundation has provided funding for transportation to treatment. The Hope One Van, sober living rental assistance, family education sessions, medication, food, shopping vouchers, and other unique items for those in need.
The foundation works with many local agencies to assure that their funds are for those who, in most instances, “fall through the cracks” and their needs cannot be met by available government sources. This resource has been invaluable to the recovering community, and the DiAntonio’s personal story has resonated with many Cape May County residents.
Lynda Fraizer
Fraizer is the school psychologist, at the Richard M. Teitelman School, of the Lower Cape May Regional School District. She has had extensive experience in education throughout the county, including West Cape May and Special Services before she settled at RMT middle school, in 2009.
As a case manager and member of the child study team, she counsels and assists many young people who struggle with academics, have significant disabilities or lack of support from family and community, and helps them to succeed in school. She has always been present for her students.
Frazier was a driving force in the establishment of the Positive Behavior Supports in School initiative that was started at RMT, in 2015. This program focuses on recognizing good behavior and kindness in the students and the “Tiger Team” is a remarkable success.
She also helps with the supper club for students, which is an after-school event, where students participate in a group dinner, homework help, and group games in order to provide support to students who otherwise may not have that support at home.
Frazier was on the Mental Health Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board from 2012 through 2018 and is a certified trainer for Mental Health First Aid for youth. Lynda has an Ed.S in School Psychology and has been practicing for 27 years.
Eleanor McBride
McBride has been a champion and provider of mental health services for over 25 years – 19 of which have been spent in Cape May County, where she worked for Cape Counseling Services (CCS) and then Acenda.
She came to CCS, in 2001, as the program manager of a very intensive evidenced-based community program for the severely mentally ill. This program provided a “wrap around” service to Cape May County residents who had the most pressing challenges with mental health. This psychiatric rehabilitation model created a multidisciplinary team to prevent further hospitalizations and move people into wellness and recovery. It was cited by the state as one of the best programs in the area of employment and reducing rehospitalizations.
McBride quickly moved up the ranks at CCS and was made vice president of all programs, in 2008. During her stay at CCS, she reduced wait times for treatment, improved residential services, implemented the electronic health record for the agency, and coordinated resources with Cape Regional Medical Center to develop a five-bed behavioral health unit for those in crisis.
McBridge transitioned to the executive vice president of Clinical Services, when Cape Counseling merged with other agencies to create a new entity called Acenda, where she continued her advocacy and her high standards of service delivery.
She has participated in the Cape May County community as a disaster response crisis counselor and as a member of the Traumatic Loss Coalition for youth and the Human Services Advisory Council. Her mark on the mental health system in Cape May County will continue to serve our most vulnerable residents.