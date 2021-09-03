SEA ISLE CITY - During the morning Sept. 2, Mayor Leonard Desiderio gathered with members of City Council, municipal employees and representatives from VFW Post 1963 to pause for a moment of silence, in honor of the 13 U.S. military personnel who were killed at the Kabul Airport, in Afghanistan.
According to a city release, the gathering took place in front of City Hall, where 13 American flags were mounted to the railing of the building’s main entrance, in remembrance of the honored deceased.
After leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, Desiderio read the names of each of the 13 military members who were killed. Then, everyone in attendance stood silently in honor of the lives lost during the August 26 attack.
“We gathered together to honor 13 brave individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice,” stated Desiderio.
“They ranged in age from 20 to 31, which was the prime of their lives,” added the mayor. “Eleven were marines, one was with the Army, and one was with the Navy – but each one had their whole life in front of them, so the least we could do was take some time to honor and remember them, and at the same time remember all of the brave men and women who are protecting our country around the world, and remember all of those who lost their lives doing the same.”