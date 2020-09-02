DMV
TRENTON - New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) customers are advised that all MVC facilities, including licensing and vehicle centers, driver testing sites and inspection stations, will be closed in recognition of the Labor Day holiday Sept. 7.

According to a release, regular business hours will be in effect for the rest of the week at all facilities.

The MVC reminds customers to always check NJMVC.gov before coming to a facility, to identify the appropriate licensing center or vehicle center to visit, verify what documents to bring, and see if you can "Skip the Trip” to MVC altogether by using our online services page to renew or replace licenses, renew or replace registrations, change an address, make surcharge and restoration payments, and more.

