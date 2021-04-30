To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health will be providing Covid vaccinations for walk-ins May 5.
According to a release, 100 vaccine doses will be available on a first-come, first-served bases. The vaccination clinic's site is the Avalon Community Center, at 3001 Avalon Ave.
Walk-in times are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The walk-in availability is currently May 5 only.
Those coming to the Avalon Community Center that day will be receiving Moderna, and a second dose will be automatically scheduled. Moderna's vaccine is only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine.
“This is a great opportunity for people who haven’t been able to make an appointment to get their initial dose,” stated Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, the liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “We hope people use this chance to protect themselves and continue the progress we have been making in Cape May County.”
People who can’t make it to Avalon May 5 can still register for the Covid vaccine and find locations to schedule an appointment in the future.
The Cape May County Government website has key links on the main page of the website, at capemaycountynj.gov, for all commonly asked questions for coronavirus vaccinations.