To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
ATLANTIC CITY - The Atlantic County Covid vaccination megasite will offer up to 700 walk-in vaccination appointments daily, from 1-3 p.m. April 21-23.
According to a release, members of the community who are eligible for the vaccine, which now includes all those 16 and older, will be able to register for their vaccination on-site. A parent or guardian must accompany those under age 18.
Walk-in vaccinations will be first-come, first-served, as vaccine supplies last. Those who have registered online and made an appointment through vaccination.atlanticare.org will be prioritized.
Should individuals seeking a walk-in appointment during the designated times not secure an appointment, the megasite team will make them an appointment for the following or another convenient day.
“We still encourage all members of the community to schedule an appointment online,” stated Sherrie Bragg, MSN, RN, clinical facility manager, Atlantic County Covid Megasite, and director, Ambulatory Nursing, AtlantiCare. “We are scheduling appointments through May 15.”
The megasite is located in the Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, Parking is free.
For more information about AtlantiCare, call the AtlantiCare Access Center, at 1-888-569-1000, visit www.atlanticare.org, or find AtlantiCare on Facebook.