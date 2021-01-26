COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Library will begin offering computers by appointment Feb. 1.
According to a release, library patrons will be allowed to make an appointment to use the library’s computers, printers, fax machines, and scanners at all branches. Patrons can schedule one appointment per day to use the specified equipment by calling their local branch.
At this time, the library is limiting both building capacity and length of stay for the health and safety of patrons and staff. Patrons will be permitted to use a public access computer for up to one hour, while copier, scanner or fax machine use will be limited to 15 minutes.
Patrons can schedule a time to use the library’s equipment the same day they are making the appointment, or up to five days in advance.
“The Cape May County Library is working hard to safely reopen our learning institutions to the public,” stated Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Library. “This step will give residents an avenue to vital means of communication, as well as access to online resources. The health of patrons and staff members remains of the utmost importance as the library cautiously moves through their reopening phases.”
At this time, the Cape May County Library is offering virtual events on their social media and curbside pickup appointments for library items. Once an appointment has been made to use library equipment, patrons will call their branch to alert the library staff that they have arrived at their designated appointment time.
Upon entering the building, patrons will have their temperatures taken, using an automated scanner. If a patron has a temperature over 100.4 degrees, they will not be allowed to use the library equipment and will be asked to reschedule their appointment.
When patrons are in the library building, they must wear a mask. While staff can assist from a distance, both patrons and library staff are expected to remain 6 feet apart from one another at all times. In this phase of reopening, library patrons will not be permitted to browse the library’s collection. For library hours, visit cmclibrary.org.
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Woodbine. The library has books, audiobooks, downloadable e-books, video games, music, magazines and movies.
Thursday and Friday bookmobile services are temporarily on hiatus.