COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Human Services is sending a notice for those who participate in the meal program at the Upper and Ocean City senior centers. 

According to a release, the Grab and Go and delivered meals to the Upper Township and Ocean City senior center participants are suspended until Dec. 28. The suspension does not impact regular home delivered meals; they will continue to be delivered on the regular schedule.   

Effective immediately, only the Grab and Go and delivered meals to Upper Township and Ocean City senior centers are suspended. 

The department and staff apologize for any inconvenience. 

