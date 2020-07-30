NEWARK - New Jersey Transit is resuming the collection of cash fares and front door boarding on buses, which have protective barriers installed around the bus operator beginning Aug. 3.
According to a release, as part of New Jersey Transit's "Your Ride to Recovery," the protective devices are being installed throughout the bus fleet to provide a barrier between the operator and customers. Cash fares and front door boarding will remain temporarily suspended on buses that have not yet had the barrier installation.
“Now that we’ve installed hundreds of protective barriers near bus operators to protect both bus operators and customers, we can safely and efficiently resume the collection of cash fares, following the July 6 resumption of the collection of cash fares on board trains,” stated President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Corbett. “I am confident that by using best practices and health guidelines, we’ve taken the necessary steps to resume these services as safely as possible.”
Customers are still strongly encouraged to purchase tickets prior to boarding, using the New Jersey Transit mobile app or ticket vending machines (TVMs) where available. Customers opting to use cash are strongly encouraged to have exact change to minimize contact with operators.
As a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, cash fares on buses were temporarily suspended with customers restricted to rear-door boarding to increase social distancing between bus operators and customers.
To provide added capacity to improve distancing on board vehicles, New Jersey Transit bus service resumed full weekday service June 8. Trains and light rail systems returned to full weekday service July 6.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order 165 requires all staff & customers to wear face coverings on board all transit vehicles and inside all stations and facilities. Masks are also required on all outdoor train platforms and bus stops when distancing is not practicable. New Jersey Transit requires all public-facing employees to wear face coverings at all times when performing their duties.
Customers are reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. All customers on New Jersey Transit vehicles are strongly advised to continue utilizing safe practices including:
- Wear a mask
- Practice social distancing
- Wash your hands
- Stay safe
New Jersey Transit: Your Ride to Recovery
In June, New Jersey Transit released recovery guidelines detailing the critical steps being taken to protect customers and employees during the reopening of New Jersey and the region, as we prepare for customers to return to the transit system. These guidelines are also consistent with New Jersey’s “The Road Back” plan.
In addition to New Jersey Transit taking any and all measures to continue to make the system as safe and possible, the agency is reinforcing a “shared responsibility” approach that relies on customers and employers doing their part as well. The plan focuses on New Jersey Transit's commitment to six areas: Service, Cleanliness, Distancing, Communication, Protective Equipment & Public Safety and Screening & Testing.
During the pandemic, New Jersey Transit has been dedicated to maintaining a clean and safe transit system for all customers and employees. The guidelines include the extensive measures New Jersey Transit has already taken, will continue to take, and is committed to implementing. In addition to New Jersey Transit’s responsibilities, the guidelines also provide clear and simple actions that customers and employers should take to contribute to successful mitigation.
Service: New Jersey Transit will continue to monitor ridership, aligning service to manage capacity in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 125. Throughout our recovery, New Jersey Transit service levels will be guided by the latest health recommendations and policies. To inform our operational decisions as we prepare for our customers’ return, we have been actively leveraging data, tools and regional information sources to monitor and identify projected trends in ridership and customer behavior. This comprehensive trend analysis will continue throughout the recovery period to ensure our recovery plans will remain flexible, responsive and data-driven.
Changes in service will be announced using all available communications channels, including Twitter, Facebook, the New Jersey Transit Mobile App and www.njtransit.com
Cleanliness: New Jersey Transit continues enhanced cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours. The enhanced cleaning and disinfecting regimen in stations will continue and includes additional disinfecting of frequent customer touchpoints such as ticket vending machines, handrails and door handles. Customers are being asked to minimize contact with surfaces and touchpoints and use touchless payment through the New Jersey Transit Mobile App.
Distancing: Customers should remain cognizant of distancing throughout their entire journey whenever possible. In addition, customers should avoid loud talking or restrict phone conversations until after their trip, as these increase the expulsion range of droplets which may contain the virus.
Employers can also play a significant role by helping flatten the peak travel curves and spread ridership more evenly over the entire service day by encouraging employees to continue to work from home if they can, or stagger work hours and work days.
Personal Protective Equipment and Public Safety: New Jersey Transit will maintain the requirement for all public-facing employees to wear face coverings at all times when performing their duties. Customers are required to do the same under Governor Murphy’s Executive Order 125, which states that customers must wear face coverings while on public transit vehicles (e.g. buses, trains, light rail vehicles and Access Link vehicles). New Jersey Transit has extended this requirement to the entire journey to also include all New Jersey Transit-owned public spaces (e.g. stairs, platforms and stations), regardless of physical distance.
Communication: New Jersey Transit is launching a “SAFE NJ” signage and messaging campaign, which will include prominent, easy-to-understand graphics and signs throughout stations and vehicles, to provide easy-to-understand instructions to encourage customers to model ideal transit behaviors.
Testing: New Jersey Transit has made COVID-19 testing available to all employees at several locations throughout north, central and south Jersey. Customers who are feeling symptomatic should seek medical care, including scheduling a COVID-19 test at one of the numerous testing sites throughout the state, and should avoid riding mass transit. New Jersey testing sites are available at covid19.nj.gov.
The complete list of “Your Ride to Recovery” guidelines can be found at www.njtransit.com/recovery.