CAPE MAY - A rookie lifeguard with the Cape May Beach Patrol is in critical condition after the patrol boat he was paddling capsized, tossing him overboard, NJ.com reports.

The 16-year-old was paddling the boat around 11 a.m. Aug. 19, off Philadelphia Avenue, when the boat capsized, according to the report.

The boat struck the teen in the head, knocking him unconscious, City Manager Michael Voll told the Herald.

Other beach patrol members found the lifeguard unresponsive, with water in his lungs, and immediately began rendering CPR, Voll added.

The lifeguard was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center and then to Cooper Medical Center, in Camden. 

He remained in a coma late Aug. 19, Voll told NJ.com.

A GoFundMe page was created in regards to the accident and is available here.

