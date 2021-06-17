Trash Can Fence - Shutterstock
STONE HARBOR - Starting immediately, the Borough of Stone Harbor’s Department of Public Works will temporarily provide trash collection, according to the following schedule. 

According to a release, this schedule will be in effect until further notice.

Residential Route:

  • Monday: 80th to 90th First Avenue to the Bay.
  • Tuesday: 91st to 98th First Avenue to the Bay.
  • Wednesday: 99th to 108th First Avenue to Third, 400block of 98th, Corinthian, Sunset, Berkley, Charles, Sunrise and Golden Gate.
  • Thursday: 109th to 122nd First Avenue to the Third Avenue, Sunset 107th to 111th, Paradise.
  • Friday: Brush & Grass collection.
  • Saturday, at 81st & Third Avenue, there will be a trash and recycle truck set up for residential drop off between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Seven Day Collection:

  • Commercial Business.
  • Public Cans.
  • Beach Cans Twice a day starting July 2.

