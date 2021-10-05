File Photo of Stone Harbor Beach

STONE HARBOR - Local filmmakers of a newly released documentary are hoping to highlight a former Black community that called an unexpected shore town home. 

"Miracle on 81st Street," which was uploaded to YouTube Sept. 27, focuses on the small Black community once found in Stone Harbor. The film was directed by Jim Talone, in collaboration with the Stone Harbor Museum, the Press of Atlantic City reported. 

Stone Harbor's Black community is said to be a product of early development along the Jersey Shore in the early 20th century, when working families began relocating to the area, which was made more accessible by train. Most of Stone Harbor hadn't been developed at the time, and the land was more affordable, especially north of 83rd Street. 

The documentary was also recently shown at the Stone Harbor Museum. 

