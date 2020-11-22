COURT HOUSE - Nov. 22: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 43 new positive cases among county residents, one of which is associated with Middle Township long-term care.
According to a release, currently, 1,641 county residents are now off quarantine. Additionally, there are two new out of county positive cases that are included in the non-resident active cases listed.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 2,499, including 100 deaths.
**The daily reported total number of positive cases includes results from specimens collected on several dates.