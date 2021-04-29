Mega_site_Teacher.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY - Atlantic County's Covid vaccine megasite will extend its vaccination hours to 8 p.m. May 3 and 10. 

According to a release, individuals seeking to be vaccinated at the site between 4-8 p.m. on those dates must make an appointment, at vaccination.atlanticare.org.

The megasite is continuing its 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. walk-in vaccinations seven days a week through May 8. Walk-in vaccinations will be first-come, first-served, as vaccine supplies last. 

Those who have registered online and made an appointment through vaccination.atlanticare.org will be prioritized. Members of the community who are eligible for the vaccine, which includes all those 16 and older, will be able to register for their vaccination on site. A parent or guardian must accompany those under age 18. 

Walk-in appointment availability is subject to change. Should individuals seeking a walk-in appointment during the designated times not secure one, the megasite team will schedule them an appointment for the following or another convenient day.

Vaccinations are free.

