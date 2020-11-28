Virus Image 2
COURT HOUSE - Nov. 28: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 58 new positive cases among county residents, two of which are associated with Lower Township long-term care.

According to a release, 1,890 county residents are now off quarantine. Additionally, 10 new out-of-county positive cases are included in the non-resident active cases listed.

The county also announced the death of a 61-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.

“With my deepest sympathy as you remember your loved one,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson. “My thoughts are with the family during this time.”

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 2,756, including 105 deaths.

**The daily reported total number of positive cases includes results from specimens collected on several dates

