Aug. 9-15:
Scientists declared July the hottest month on record in over 140 years. Heat may be the latest test of resiliency. Covid numbers continue to get worse, with over 700 new cases in a month and over 300 of those just last week. The warm weather that was an ally against the alpha variant last summer has no magic for denying delta. A federal bill promises major funding to upgrade and modernize aging infrastructure. Everyone is trying to be “shovel ready.” The census says the county shrunk, but by less than expected.
Heat
How hot was it?
It’s official. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said July 2021 was the hottest month in 142 years of record keeping.
We've had warmer in New Jersey, but July 2021 was among the warmest since the turn of the 20th century.
This July, in the Garden State, was also the wettest in 50 years, coming with a record-tying number of tornadoes, two of which were in Cape May County, and included smoke haze from western fires.
Heat advisories were plentiful, as were the calls for emergency medical services, many of which were heat-related, with improper hydration as the main issue.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows New Jersey is increasingly among the states with the highest heat and heat-related emergency room visits.
The heat continued into August. This is just another example of changing weather that threatens to outpace resiliency planning.
Municipal plans for laying more drainpipes, building additional stormwater pump stations, elevating homes and roads, and increasing the height of bulkheads are all underway, with varying levels of pain associated with their funding.
The ultimate position is clear – dredge bays, replenish beaches, elevate structures and mitigate flooding, but don’t retreat in the face of rising seas.
Resiliency
As the threat of climate change to the county’s island communities grows, more people are investing more money in land and homes, driving up property values. Belief appears strong that ways will be found to resist rising seas. Adapt rather than retreat is the strategy.
Not everyone is getting with the program. The U.S. Department of the Interior recently reaffirmed a position that bans access to Hereford Inlet sand for use in federal beach replenishments. Federal officials have given up defending a position that would have permitted sand mining in the inlet, leading to a July 23 stipulation of dismissal of litigation by the National Audubon Society.
August brought the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report. It paints an ugly picture of the near and longer-term future. Even those who might be inclined to dismiss the warning contained in the report have to face the one reality that is undeniable in Cape May County - huge investments are going to be needed to maintain the county’s way of life and its status as a tourist mecca. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers back bay study would require billions for the storm-surge barriers alone.
What’s the plan and who is going to pay?
Pandemic Heats Up, Too
The numbers are heading in the wrong direction. The warm weather that was an ally last summer is providing little help in the struggle with the delta variant.
Case numbers are growing rapidly. The number of active cases is 476, as of Aug. 13, the highest point since January.
Masks are back in public meetings and for entry to government buildings.
Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, with schools scheduled to open for in-person instruction immediately after.
The state’s mask mandate for schools has drawn criticism from the First Legislative District team. So far, five of the county’s school districts have prominently displayed notices of a mask requirement on their websites. In states with the highest virus transmission rates, some schools have already fallen back to virtual options, as student and teacher cases rise.
The pace of increase in fully vaccinated individuals continues to slow. The county has about 60% of the total resident population fully vaccinated and close to 70% of resident adults over 18. That leaves a remaining population of over 30% not vaccinated, with the more contagious delta variant accounting for 90% of all new cases, according to the CDC.
It is unlikely that the recent surge in numbers will dissipate suddenly, meaning that we could be hitting peak numbers for transmissibility just as the school year begins.
Shovel Ready
A massive infrastructure plan out of Washington has local leaders vying to compete for federal project funding. Woodbine, this week, announced plans to compete for airport funding. Cape May City Council recently heard a presentation on the needs of its water system modernization efforts, voicing the same commitment to being shovel ready.
West Wildwood, Wildwood and Middle Township are among the municipalities that want to have projects ready for funding, as the infrastructure dollars move to the states and eventually the local governments.
Ocean City officials, this week, unveiled a $142 million five-year capital plan in which they hope to have a series of shovel-ready projects.
Census
The 2020 census saw New Jersey grow by 5.7% since 2010. At the same time, the state became more diverse, with the non-Hispanic White population decreasing.
The big news for the county is that U.S. Census Bureau estimates of population loss, as recently as 2019, were exaggerated. The county lost population since 2010, but that loss came in at only 2.1%, leaving the official count of county residents at 95,263.
The diversity changes in the county were led by an increase of 23% in those identifying as Hispanic or Latino. The number of Blacks declined by 22%.
The county remains predominately White, with that group comprising 85.6%, down from 89.8% in 2010. The biggest percentage change came with those who self-identify as being of two or more races. That number moved from 1,857 individuals, in 2010, to 5,675, in 2020, a 200% increase.
