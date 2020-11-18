To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Cape Regional Medical Center (CRMC) reported 20 positive COVID-19 patients, including five who are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), one of whom is on a ventilator, as of Nov. 17.
In response to the level of community spread, the hospital instituted a no-visitor policy, like the one at Shore Medical Center, in Somers Point.
Exceptions to the no-visitor policy are parents or guardians of patients under the age of 18, a birthing partner for women in labor, up to two persons at one time for a hospice patient who is negative for COVID-19, and alternating caregivers for intellectual, cognitive, or developmentally disabled patients.
Visitors allowed under the exceptions will be subject to health screening.
A hospital spokesperson said that the facility remains open to meet all health care needs, “including emergency, urgent care, outpatient, and surgical care.” The spokesperson said that the facility has taken “every necessary precaution to provide a safe environment for our patients.”
The growth in COVID-19 patients at CRMC reflects rising hospitalizations statewide. Hospitalizations tend to lag behind surges in new COVID-19 cases.