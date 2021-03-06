To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
STONE HARBOR – “The vaccine is the only way out,” said Paul Offit, Avalon resident and practitioner in the fields of virology and immunology.
Offit spent an hour March 3 responding to questions from a mostly Stone Harbor audience on the pandemic and the Covid vaccine program.
Offit is director of the Vaccine Education Center, at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, and co-inventor of a vaccine for the prevention of rotavirus gastroenteritis. He was a guest speaker in a virtual session of Stone Harbor Connections, an occasional series bringing Seven Mile Island residents together for, what is billed as, “timely discussions with our neighbors.”
Offit began the night with a brief preface in which he explained the historic development of the now three approved Covid vaccines in less than a year from January 2020, the point when the genetic sequence for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease, was first published.
Offit defended the vaccines’ safety and explained its essential role in getting the country to the necessary level where 80% of the population has either disease or vaccine immunity, the former being the immunity resulting from infection with the virus.
Offit calculated that about 40% of the population has one or the other form of immunity. The vaccines, he argued, are absolutely necessary to getting us to the 80% level.
“Two factors are operating against the virus right now, the movement to warmer weather when transmission is more difficult, and the vaccine,” Offit said, adding that the country must reach the 80% level to avoid a resurgence of the virus in the fall and winter. With added supply, Offit believes it is possible to achieve the required immunity levels by June.
Over the course of an hour, Offit responded to many questions on Zoom.
Regarding variants, Offit reminded his audience that the variant that left China was not the one that caused such havoc in Wuhan. It was this first variant that spread rapidly across Europe and the U.S., and is this first variant that most vaccines have been constructed to fight.
Offit said that so far, the vaccines appear to be effective against the newest variants from the U.K., Brazil and South Africa. Of those who have received the vaccine, “not one variant is sending immune people to the hospital,” Offit added.
Offit defended the need for the two doses of the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. He explained that the vaccine works by teaching memory cells to make antibodies, essentially providing what he called, “immunological memory.”
Offit expressed frustration with TV pundits who push the use of one dose. He admits that we do not have solid data yet on the length of the immunity period before some form of booster might be necessary, but his prediction is that the vaccine will produce two to three years of immunological memory.
When asked about the lessons to be learned from the pandemic, in terms of future “killer viruses,” Offit called for much better international partnerships to immediately isolate new disease-causing agents as soon as they are discovered. He said China was not a “good player” in waiting to release news of Covid. Offit argued that the response to infectious diseases must involve the international community.
“You are only as strong as the weakest country,” he said.
The fear of preexisting conditions should not keep people from being vaccinated.
“It is not a safety issue,” Offit said.
He pointed to certain conditions, like a cancer patient on chemotherapy, where the vaccine may not produce a suitable immune response due to an already weakened immune system, but he returned to his main point – the vaccine should not be seen as a safety issue. He said this is especially true now that many people have received the vaccine safely over several weeks and months.
Asked if the fully vaccinated individuals could safely engage in small gatherings, Offit said yes, but qualified his response. He was less concerned about gatherings involving young children than he was of gatherings of adults. He said he still uses masks and social distancing as protection, even though he has received the vaccine.
“I will feel better as the numbers of cases continue to come down,” he said.
Responding to a question about the period between completing the vaccine cycle and developing immunity, Offit said about 14 days. For those who fear the symptoms that can temporarily accompany the second shot, Offit continued to describe the vaccine as a minimal challenge to your immune system.
“The common cold is a greater challenge than the vaccine,” he said.
When asked about teachers being vaccinated, Offit stated that teachers are essential workers, but he also defended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) position that teachers do not have to be fully vaccinated for schools to safely open. He defended the value of masking and distancing, saying the evidence that children must return to school is compelling.
Another question concerned pregnant women and the vaccine.
Here Offit candidly acknowledged that we do not have the evidence on the question because pregnant women were not included in the trials. “Reasonably,” he argued that the vaccine should be safe, but he has no access to data that specifically tests that point.
He looked to the large number of pregnant women who have safely received the vaccine to-date. He said the women are being monitored carefully, as are the babies once they are born.
He indicated the signs now are encouraging. His most compelling point was the weighing of the known dangers to a Covid infection to a pregnant woman against the unknown risks of the vaccine. “There is no reason to feel it is harmful,” he said.
When asked about health care workers who refuse the vaccine, Offit allowed his exasperation to show. ‘They have a responsibility” when they work in a medical setting with vulnerable patients, he said.
With this question about those who refuse the vaccine, Offit argued that he sees two groups of individuals. In the first group are those who reasonably were skeptical of a novel mRNA-based vaccine against the novel coronavirus. By now, he said, “this skepticism should melt away,” as evidence of its safety is available. In the second group are individuals that Offit calls the vaccine cynics, individuals who believe the government and others are lying to them about the data. He said, “if people come to a conclusion without using logic or reason, then logic or reason will not convince them.”
Offit made sure to distinguish the fact that the vaccine prevents serious disease but does not protect against infection. He did point to the fact that vaccinated individuals should shed less virus even if infected, further reducing the spread.
Asked about the concern that the vaccines now only have emergency use designations as opposed to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved license, Offit explained that the distinction is not meaningful at this point. The vaccines in use had correctly-sized trials and the needed time for measuring safety, as well as effectiveness.
What held the vaccines to emergency use designations was, what Offit called, “efficacy.” By this, he meant that the length of time for which the vaccine will grant immunity could not be determined without multi-year follow-up. The need was too great to wait for that.
Offit fully expects the vaccines to eventually get a license after showing efficacy for a two, three or four- year period.
“If not, you’ll get a booster shot,” he added.
Offit said that the treatment of hydroxycholorquine undermined faith in the emergency use designation because the drug never should have received an emergency use authorization in the first place. That was the FDA failing to do its job of protecting the public from drugs that do not work and may do harm.
Finally, Offit was asked if the fact that some people have more of a reaction to the vaccine than others was significant. His answer was no. He reiterated the basic point that the vaccine represents an almost trivial challenge to an individual’s immune system.
The full video of Dr. Offit’s hour-long discussion is available on Stone Harbor’s website.
