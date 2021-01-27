To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
RIO GRANDE - The Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC), in Rio Grande, is scheduled to conduct a veteran Covid vaccination event Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a release, the Wilmington VAMC will be contacting eligible veterans directly to schedule Covid vaccination appointments.
The vaccination clinic will be open to veterans enrolled or eligible to be enrolled in VA health care, with a priority focus on veterans 75 years and older. To keep phone lines open for veterans with other health care-related matters, the VA asks veterans to not call Wilmington VAMC to schedule a vaccination.
This is primarily a scheduled vaccination clinic, and there will be limited availability for walk-in vaccinations. Veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care should bring a copy of their DD-214 and other identification, so Wilmington VAMC can confirm eligibility and begin enrollment.
Walk-in vaccinations are available for veterans aged 75 and over enrolled in VA health care between 1–3 p.m.
Wilmington VAMC will make every effort to vaccinate all veterans aged 75 and above that show up during the event, but they can only vaccinate veterans enrolled in VA health care. Wilmington VAMC will work with eligible veterans who are unable to receive the vaccine during the event to schedule future vaccinations.
Wilmington VAMC says veterans who receive their vaccination at this event are available to get their second dose of the vaccine in 21 days with them. This will ensure proper documentation for their medical records and allow Wilmington VAMC to accurately account for vaccine inventory.
Veterans not enrolled in VA health care can visit www.va.gov/healthcare/eligibility for eligibility and enrollment information.
Veterans can get up-to-date information on Wilmington VAMC’s Covid vaccine webpage, at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, at www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.